EB Hwy. 401 express reopens near Hwy. 400 after fatality: OPP
Police are investigating a fatality on Highway 401 near Highway 400.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, May 29, 2019 5:10AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 29, 2019 5:56AM EDT
A section of Highway 401 has reopened in Toronto following a fatality early this morning, Ontario Provincial Police say.
The incident occurred near Highway 401 and Highway 400 overnight.
Police say the eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 were closed east of Highway 400 but reopened at around 6 a.m.