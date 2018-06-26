

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The eastbound lanes of Hwy. 401 have reopened at Winston Churchill Blvd. in Mississauga following a fatal collision involving multiple transport trucks, Ontario Provincial Police confirm.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CP24 that three transport trucks were involved in a “rear-end type collision” shortly after noon.

Schmidt said that a 45-year-old man from Richmond Hill was pronounced dead following the crash and no other injuries were reported.

The name of the deceased driver has not been released as police are currently in the process of notifying next-of-kin.

Schmidt said that the OPP’s collision reconstruction team has been called to the scene and will conduct a full investigation.

The circumstances leading up to the collision have not yet been determined.

“When traffic slows down and the last vehicle coming in does not slow down, obviously we have some issue with either driver attention or fatigue or distraction,” Schmidt said.

“We’ll obviously look into all factors, including impaired driving, any type of impairment, or aggressive-type driving.”

The highway reopened at around 4:30 p.m.