

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Statistics Canada says the economy added 94,000 jobs in July as restrictions meant to quell the COVID-19 pandemic were rolled back in many provinces.

The unemployment rate was 7.5 per cent for the month compared with 7.8 per cent in June.

Employment is down 246,400 jobs or 1.3 per cent from pre-pandemic levels in February 2020.

More coming.