

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Statistics Canada says the economy contracted in April as real gross domestic product posted its first decline since April last year during the first wave of the pandemic.

The agency says real gross domestic product fell 0.3 per cent in April.

The result compared with an initial estimate for April for a drop in of 0.8 per cent.

Statistics Canada says its preliminary estimate for May shows a drop of 0.3 per cent.