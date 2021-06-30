Economy contracted 0.3 per cent in April
Statistics Canada building and signs are pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 30, 2021 8:43AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Statistics Canada says the economy contracted in April as real gross domestic product posted its first decline since April last year during the first wave of the pandemic.
The agency says real gross domestic product fell 0.3 per cent in April.
The result compared with an initial estimate for April for a drop in of 0.8 per cent.
Statistics Canada says its preliminary estimate for May shows a drop of 0.3 per cent.