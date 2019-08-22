

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The editor of a hate-filled Toronto-based publication has been jailed for one year.

A judge sentenced James Sears after denying his bid to reopen the trial.

Sears, 55, had tried to argue his lawyer had thrown the case.

Ontario court Judge Richard Blouin said the lawyer had acted professionally.

The editor of Your Ward News, who was found guilty in January of promoting hatred against women and Jews, was led away in handcuffs.

The paper's publisher, LeRoy St. Germaine, will be sentenced next week.