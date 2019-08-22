Editor of Your Ward News gets one year in jail for hate promotion
James Sears, editor in chief of "Your Ward News," is seen outside Ontario court in Toronto on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Sears is charged with willfully promoting hatred of women and Jews. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 22, 2019 3:12PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 22, 2019 3:13PM EDT
TORONTO -- The editor of a hate-filled Toronto-based publication has been jailed for one year.
A judge sentenced James Sears after denying his bid to reopen the trial.
Sears, 55, had tried to argue his lawyer had thrown the case.
Ontario court Judge Richard Blouin said the lawyer had acted professionally.
The editor of Your Ward News, who was found guilty in January of promoting hatred against women and Jews, was led away in handcuffs.
The paper's publisher, LeRoy St. Germaine, will be sentenced next week.