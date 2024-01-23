

The Canadian Press





Edmonton's police chief says a heavily armed man allegedly acted alone when he entered city hall, fired shots and threw a Molotov cocktail from the building's second floor.

Dale McFee says a man entered through the parkade and fired shots with a long gun that could fire multiple rounds, shattering glass in the building.

McFee says he then created a small fire outside the elevator.

The chief says an unarmed security guard acted quickly to detain a suspect before police arrived.

He says there is no longer a threat to public safety and no one was injured.

City councillors and the mayor had been at a scheduled meeting of the emergency advisory committee when the shooting happened, and McFee says a Grade 1 class was also visiting city hall today.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 23, 2024.