Edmonton City Hall shooter was 'heavily armed,' police chief says
Police officers outside Edmonton city hall on Jan. 23, 2024 after one person was arrested as a result of a weapons complaint. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 23, 2024 3:02PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 23, 2024 7:06PM EST
Edmonton's police chief says a heavily armed man allegedly acted alone when he entered city hall, fired shots and threw a Molotov cocktail from the building's second floor.
Dale McFee says a man entered through the parkade and fired shots with a long gun that could fire multiple rounds, shattering glass in the building.
McFee says he then created a small fire outside the elevator.
The chief says an unarmed security guard acted quickly to detain a suspect before police arrived.
He says there is no longer a threat to public safety and no one was injured.
City councillors and the mayor had been at a scheduled meeting of the emergency advisory committee when the shooting happened, and McFee says a Grade 1 class was also visiting city hall today.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 23, 2024.