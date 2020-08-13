Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce and the province's top public health official are expected to make an announcement on Thursday afternoon, as opposition to the Ford government's school reopening plan has mushroomed into demonstrations and threats of legal action from teachers' unions.

Lecce is expected to speak at Queen's Park Thursday afternoon with Dr. David Williams at 3:45 p.m.

Since announcing the $309 million plan to restart schools, parents, teachers and opposition leaders have drawn attention to what they say is an obvious flaw, students in elementary grades will not be guaranteed to have adequate physical distance between them in classrooms.

Guidance from the province's top epidemiologists and pediatricians called for at least one metre of distance between desks and tables, with two metres encouraged.

Last week, Lecce suggested there was more the province could do to allow proper distancing in classrooms.

Concern about distancing has sparked a protest on the lawn of Queen's Park showing paper cut outs of children sitting too closely together in a classroom and a petition calling for average class sizes to be made drastically smaller secured 223,000 signatures as of Thursday morning.

Several teachers' union leaders even suggested they are considering legal action against the Ford government to force them to allow for physical distancing in classrooms.

Premier Ford has repeatedly said his plan for reopening schools was informed by only the best medical advice available, and that parents in other provinces are envious of the plan.

