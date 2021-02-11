Education Minister Stephen Lecce is expected to make an announcement at Queen’s Park this afternoon on whether March Break will proceed as scheduled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lecce told CP24 last week that he had sought advice from Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams on whether to keep schools open during the March Break holiday, currently scheduled for March 12-16.

He said at the time that the decision would be based “exclusively on public health imperatives” and that he expected to have a recommendation by this week,

“At the end of the day, people should not be travelling, we are encouraging people to stay in this province and stay in their communities. We know about these new variants we do not want to bring more of them into our province,” Lecce said then. “But our government is going to continue to listen to the science. We will communicate it well in advance of March Break.”

Ontario schools were switched to remote-only following the holiday break as case counts surged but the Ford government has gradually been allowing students to return to classrooms in recent weeks as case counts have declined.

Schools in an additional 13 public health units reopened on Monday, including Durham and Halton regions.

Meanwhile, schools in Toronto, York and Peel are set to reopen on Feb. 16.

Lecce’s announcement is scheduled for 2 p.m. He will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams.

CP24.com will broadcast the announcement live.