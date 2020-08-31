

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Ontario’s four teacher unions are filing formal appeals with the labour relations board over the Ford government’s back-to-school plans.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO), the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA), the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF/FEESO) and The Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO) announced their intention to file the appeals in a press release issued on Monday morning.

In it, they argued that the Ministry of Education’s plans for the resumption of in-person instruction “does not take every reasonable precaution to protect workers” as required by the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

“The anxiety Ontarians are feeling around reopening schools is directly related to the government’s lack of leadership and their haphazard, incomplete planning,” OECTA President Liz Stuart said in the release. “The Premier and the Minister of Education say they will do everything possible to make sure schools are safe. All we are asking is that they make an honest, exhaustive effort to follow through on this promise.”

The government has allowed school boards to dip into the reserve funds to hire additional teachers though many boards, including the Toronto District School Board, have said that it will not be possible to ensure at least two metres of physical distancing in all of its classrooms this fall.

Most Ontario schools are scheduled to reopen in the next few weeks, though some boards are staggering the return of students so that not everybody returns at once.

The unions, which represent 190,000 education workers across Ontario, say in the release that they are seeking specific standards “around physical distancing, cohorting, ventilation, and transportation” but have largely been ignored by the Ford government.

News that teachers will take up their case with Ontario’s Labour Relations Board comes just a few days after Premier Doug Ford said that his “patience was running thin” with the unions and that they had to “get with the program.”

Ford later clarified that he has “all the confidence in the world” in public school teachers but believes union leadership is not acting in the interest of Ontarians.

“The accusation that teachers and education workers are not willing to step up and get back to schools is preposterous and insulting,” OSSTF/FEESO President Harvey Bischof said in the release. “No worker in the province of Ontario should be expected to sacrifice their health and safety, especially when there are such obvious measures the government could be taking to reduce the risk and prevent potential tragedies.”