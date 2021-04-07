All education workers in high-risk neighbourhoods in Toronto and Peel Region will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 shot starting next week, the Ford government announced Wednesday.

The province made the announcement during a news conference at Queen’s Park on Wednesday afternoon, where Premier Doug Ford declared another state of emergency in Ontario and another month-long stay-at-home order.

Ontario’s education minister has vowed to keep schools open as community transmission of the novel coronavirus continues to surge and teachers’ unions in Ontario have been calling on the province to expand vaccine eligibility to education workers.

The province says as vaccine supply allows, teachers in other high-risk neighbourhoods in other regions will be offered a shot, including teachers in York Region, Ottawa, Hamilton, Halton, and Durham Region.

Schools in Toronto and Peel Region are currently closed until at least April 18 after the medical officers of health in both regions used their powers under the Health Promotion and Protection Act this week to suspend in-person learning.

During Wednesday’s news conference, the province also confirmed that as part of Phase 2 of its vaccination distribution plan, people living in regions with the highest rates of transmission with be prioritized for a shot, starting with the most at-risk in Peel Region and Toronto.

"To support this expanded vaccination effort, mobile teams are being organized to administer vaccines in high-risk congregate settings, residential buildings, faith-based locations, and locations occupied by large employers in hot spot neighbourhoods to individuals aged 18 or over," the province said in a news release issued Wednesday afternoon.

"Pop-up clinics will also be set up in highly impacted neighborhoods, including at faith-based locations and community centres in those hot spots, in collaboration with public health units and community organizations within those communities. The province will provide additional resources to support these mobile and pop-up clinics in the hardest-hit neighbourhoods."

More to come...