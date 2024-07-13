An educational assistant at a Catholic elementary school in Welland has been charged after allegedly having an "intimate relationship" with a 14-year-old boy who was her former student.

Niagara police said their investigation into the allegations against the 48-year-old woman, who works at St. Mary’s Catholic School and is employed by the Niagara Catholic District School Board, began last month.

Police allege the relationship lasted three months.

On Saturday, police identified the accused as Tracy Coleman of Port Colborne. She was arrested and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Police said Coleman was held in custody pending a bail hearing on Sunday in a St. Catharines court.

“Detectives have reason to believe there may be more victims,” Niagara police said in a news release issued Saturday night.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1005100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.