Police have arrested and charged eight people in connection with a kidnapping investigation in Brampton.

On Feb. 15, 2023, at approximately 9:30 p.m., police say two victims in their early 20s attended a residence in Brampton, were held against their will, kidnapped and later released.

Police executed search warrants yesterday at approximately 6:00 a.m. at two residences in Brampton and one in Georgetown. In addition to the arrests, several items were seized by police, including a handgun, ammunition, vehicles and property relating to the alleged offences.

The following suspects have been charged andheld for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton:

  • Danish Thakur, 24, of Brampton, has been charged with kidnapping, robbery, possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm, discharging a firearm and assault with a weapon.
  • Daljeet Singh, 28, of Brampton, has been charged with kidnapping and robbery.
  • Harmanpreet Singh, 22, of Brampton, has been charged with kidnapping and robbery.
  • Snowerpreet Khehra, 25, of Georgetown, has been charged with kidnapping, robbery and possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.
  • Komalpreet Singh, 22, of Georgetown, has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.
  • Saheyad Kang, 21, of Georgetown, has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.
  • Arundeep Singh, 24, of Georgetown, has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.
  • Maninderjit Singh, 26, of Georgetown, has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.

Anyone with further information about this investigation is asked to contact police.