Eight arrests made in Brampton kidnapping investigation
A Peel Regional Police badge is seen here in this undated photo.
Published Friday, May 19, 2023 9:59AM EDT
Police have arrested and charged eight people in connection with a kidnapping investigation in Brampton.
On Feb. 15, 2023, at approximately 9:30 p.m., police say two victims in their early 20s attended a residence in Brampton, were held against their will, kidnapped and later released.
Police executed search warrants yesterday at approximately 6:00 a.m. at two residences in Brampton and one in Georgetown. In addition to the arrests, several items were seized by police, including a handgun, ammunition, vehicles and property relating to the alleged offences.
The following suspects have been charged andheld for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton:
- Danish Thakur, 24, of Brampton, has been charged with kidnapping, robbery, possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm, discharging a firearm and assault with a weapon.
- Daljeet Singh, 28, of Brampton, has been charged with kidnapping and robbery.
- Harmanpreet Singh, 22, of Brampton, has been charged with kidnapping and robbery.
- Snowerpreet Khehra, 25, of Georgetown, has been charged with kidnapping, robbery and possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.
- Komalpreet Singh, 22, of Georgetown, has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.
- Saheyad Kang, 21, of Georgetown, has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.
- Arundeep Singh, 24, of Georgetown, has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.
- Maninderjit Singh, 26, of Georgetown, has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.
Anyone with further information about this investigation is asked to contact police.