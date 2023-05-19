Police have arrested and charged eight people in connection with a kidnapping investigation in Brampton.

On Feb. 15, 2023, at approximately 9:30 p.m., police say two victims in their early 20s attended a residence in Brampton, were held against their will, kidnapped and later released.

Police executed search warrants yesterday at approximately 6:00 a.m. at two residences in Brampton and one in Georgetown. In addition to the arrests, several items were seized by police, including a handgun, ammunition, vehicles and property relating to the alleged offences.

The following suspects have been charged andheld for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton:

Danish Thakur, 24, of Brampton, has been charged with kidnapping, robbery, possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm, discharging a firearm and assault with a weapon.

Daljeet Singh, 28, of Brampton, has been charged with kidnapping and robbery.

Harmanpreet Singh, 22, of Brampton, has been charged with kidnapping and robbery.

Snowerpreet Khehra, 25, of Georgetown, has been charged with kidnapping, robbery and possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.

Komalpreet Singh, 22, of Georgetown, has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.

Saheyad Kang, 21, of Georgetown, has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.

Arundeep Singh, 24, of Georgetown, has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.

Maninderjit Singh, 26, of Georgetown, has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.

Anyone with further information about this investigation is asked to contact police.