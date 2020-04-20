Eight more residents of a long-term care home in Scarborough have died following an outbreak of COVID-19.

Altamont Care Community confirmed Monday that another eight people infected with COVID-19 have died, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths at the facility to 24.

The facility says there are currently 56 active cases of COVID-19 at the home and over the weekend, all residents were tested for the virus with the help of the Scarborough Health Network.

“On behalf of the entire team, we extend our condolences to the families of the eight residents who have lost loved ones who had tested positive for COVID-19,” a statement from the facility read.

“We also thank them for the support and gratitude they have extended to the team for the care and comfort of their loved ones.”

Staff at the home say precautions are in place to help prevent the spread of the virus, including isolating residents to their rooms, twice-daily temperature checks, and “rigorous” cleaning procedures.

“The Altamont team is doing truly extraordinary work to meet the needs of residents in the face of extreme challenges, while also grieving the loss of a colleague as well as residents,” the statement read.