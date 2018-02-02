

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Eight people including several children have been transported to several hospitals in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision in Stayner, Ont. on Friday afternoon.

The incident took place in the area of Highway 26 and Nottawasaga Sideroad 27/28 at around 2 p.m.

Ornge initially said about 12 children were seriously injured in a crash involving a school bus and a minivan.

However, OPP Sgt. Peter Leon told CP24 that a chartered motor coach and a passenger van were involved in the collision.

Leon said he could not confirm any injuries in the crash and added that the OPP were not aware of any children involved.

Leon said snow squalls in the area may have had an impact on driving conditions.

Ornge sent five aircrafts to the scene to transport patients, including two fixed wing planes and three helicopters. Additional land ambulances were dispatched to the scene as well.

Simcoe County Paramedics confirmed to CP24 about a hour after the crash that eight people were transported to hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Deputy Chief J.C. Gilbert said all those transported were taken to Collingwood General and Marine Hospital to be treated for their various injuries. He said all were in critical condition.

An official with Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto later told CTV News Toronto that they were receiving multiple pediatric patients and had declared a mass casualty incident, internally referred to as a Code Orange, to deal with them.

Clearview Township’s Fire Chief said in a tweet that five people inside a minivan suffered serious injuries in the crash and required extrication, while minor injuries were sustained to a number of teens on the bus involved.

The Fire Chief added that 41 teens, three adult chaperones and one bus driver were on board the chartered bus at the time and none of them were transported to hospital. Those on the bus were Hamilton residents on their way back from a trip to Blue Mountain, he said.

The president of the chartered bus company Attridge Transportation, Glenn Attridge, told CP24 he gathered information about the crash through his driver who was operating the bus involved.

“The details we have been given is that our bus was returning from Blue Mountain ski resort to Hamilton with high school students,” he said. “Our vehicle was travelling southbound when a northbound vehicle containing about seven or eight passengers crossed over and hit the front of our motor coach severely impacting that vehicle and the motor coach as well.”

“It was unavoidable.”

Attridge said the driver was “pretty shook up” after the crash.

“Something like this affects all drivers of commercial vehicles,” he said. “When a vehicle comes across in front of them and there is really nothing they can do.”

He added that the passengers on board the bus at the time are waiting for another bus from his company to come pick them up to continue their journey back to Hamilton.

The principal of St. Thomas More Catholic Secondary School, Sara Cannon, in Hamilton said all parents of the students on the bus have been contacted.

“We are awaiting our students’ return,” she said. “Our school and our school board is ready to support in any way our students and our staff need.”

“Our prayers as a school community go out to the occupants of the other vehicle that was involved in the collision.”

Local officials in Stayner opened up their town arena to serve as a warming centre for those displaced by the collision while they waited for transportation.

Roads have been closed in the area to accommodate an investigation.