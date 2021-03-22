Eight people have been taken to hospital following a smoky fire at a high-rise apartment building in Bradford Monday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the building on Holland Street West, near Simcoe Road, at around 2 p.m.

Images from the scene showed heavy smoke coming from one of the units on an upper level of the building. Firefighters could be seen using an aerial ladder to try reach the unit.

York Regional Paramedic Services said eight people were transported to hospital with injuries ranging from minor to serious.

At least part of the building has been evacuated.

The Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury said it was setting up an evacuation centre at the Danube Seniors Centre for all those who had been displaced.

“We will provide further information as it is available for people who are seeking updates on their loved ones, including a contact phone number,” the town said in a post on social media.

Roads in the area have been closed down as crews respond to the fire.