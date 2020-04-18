Eight residents at a Halton Hills retirement home have died from COVID-19, the local public health unit says.

Halton Region Public Health (HRPH) said those residents lived at Mountainview Retirement Residence, located in the area of Confederation Street and Wildwood Road.

HRPH said 63 residents and 18 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since an outbreak was declared on March 31.

“Halton Region Public Health investigated and determined that the outbreak may have been more widespread than initially determined,” HRPH said in a news release.

“This resulted in the testing of all staff and residents, including those who were asymptomatic, and additional measures to isolate confirmed cases and the most at risk.”

After not initially listing the number of cases and deaths in institutional settings, which includes long-term care homes and retirement homes, HRPH released the figures on Saturday.

“I have received clarification from the Ontario Information and Privacy Commissioner, and as a result, we are releasing this information,” Halton Region’s medical officer of Health Dr. Hamidah Meghani said in a statement.

“Please be mindful and respect that in this data, each case is a person and has a family who is struggling with a loved one in isolation or grieving a loss.”

Seven other institutional settings are currently experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak in Halton Region.

Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington has three confirmed cases. Post Inn Village long-term care home has reported two cases, and Amica of Georgetown retirement home has one case of the coronavirus.

As of Saturday, Halton Region has 423 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19.