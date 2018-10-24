

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that an eight-year-old boy was nearly struck by gunfire during a drive-by shooting in Rexdale on Saturday night.

The shooting took place at around 9:30 p.m. on Jamestown Crescent, which is near Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue.

Supt. Ron Taverner tells CP24 that the boy was crossing the road to buy a popsicle at a TCHC building on Jamestown Crescent when a SUV pulled up.

Taverner said that two individuals inside the SUV then started firing shots.

He said that the boy ran away and hid in an alcove as the bullets continued to fly. At one point, the boy was nearly struck one of the bullets.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, though the Toronto sun is reporting that there is surveillance footage which shows that the suspects were attempting to shoot another man.

Taverner confirmed to CP24 that police do have surveillance footage and said that investigators are considering releasing it to the public.

He said that police are appealing to anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.