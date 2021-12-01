An eight-year-old girl has died after a vehicle driven by a 76-year-old woman struck a vehicle, mounted a curb and then hit a group of pedestrians – including several children – in London, Ont. Tuesday night.

Police and paramedics were called to a collision involving multiple vehicles and pedestrians on Riverside Drive, west of Wonderland Road, at around 6:45 p.m.

Multiple people were transported to hospital with a range of injuries, but few details were available late Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning police confirmed that one of those injured – an eight-year-old girl – died of her injuries.

According to police, a 76-year-old woman was driving her vehicle west on Riverside Drive approaching Wonderland road when she struck a vehicle that was waiting at a red light.

“Then she continued through the intersection where she mounted the curb just west of the intersection behind me,” Const. Sandasha Bough told reporters at the scene Wednesday morning. “She struck a light standard or a light post, she struck a small tree and then a group of pedestrians who were walking eastbound on the north side of Riverside Drive towards Wonderland Road.”

The ages of those struck is believed to range from six to 30, Bough said.

The female driver was not transported to hospital.

Bough said it is not yet clear what caused the driver to lose control.

“We can't speak to what took place yet because it is an ongoing investigation,” she said. “There are a number of things that still need to happen, a number of statements that still need to be collected and our traffic management unit officers are working really hard in relation to this investigation.”

No arrests have been made and no charges have been laid so far.

Police have said they do not believe there was any intent involved in the incident.

Roads in the area were closed for the investigation overnight, but reopened at around 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police are asking anyone with information about the collision to contact investigators.