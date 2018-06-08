

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





Hamilton police have issued an arrest warrant for a 27-year-old man from London, Ont. wanted in connection with a vandalism spree that left businesses, homes and vehicles on Locke Street damaged.

The warrant was issued Wednesday, three months after a group of about 30 individuals marched down Locke Street, setting off fireworks and throwing rocks at store windows. The individuals were dressed in black clothing and had their faces covered. They carried a banner that read “We Are The Ungovernables.”

Police said the March 3 incident was connected to an Anarchist Book Fair at Westdale Secondary School.

Police say that a man named Andrew Cadotte is wanted for unlawful assembly while masked and mischief over $5,000.

Investigators have already charged seven suspects in connection with the incident. The first arrest was made about a month after the incident.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Peter Hopperton, is alleged to be the owner an anarchist bookstore called The Tower.

On June 1, Hamilton police announced the arrest of three more suspects and issued arrest warrants for three others. Those three suspects were taken into custody on June 4.

Police said they believe the suspects are connected in some way to The Tower. No other details have been provided.

Hamilton police are still looking to identify another 22 people involved in the vandalism spree. Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators at 905-546-3816 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.