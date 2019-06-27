

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Approximately eighty people are facing charges in a months-long probe targeting a Toronto street gang that TPS Chief Mark Saunders alleges dealt fentanyl and engaged in gunplay in Toronto and across the GTA.

Early Thursday, officers conducted a number of search warrants in Scarborough’s Chester Le area, near Victoria Park and Finch avenues, as well as other parts of the city, detaining approximately 40 people in addition to 40 others arrested in the last few months.

“We’ve dealt a significant blow to operation and hierarchy of this gang,” Saunders said.

Chief Saunders says the gang, which named itself after the Chester Le area, was “involved in numerous gun crimes” and fentanyl trafficking.

Approximately 23 firearms were seized throughout the investigation, dubbed “Project Kraken.”

He said the fact that gang members stand accused of selling fentanyl, a small amount of which can cause a lethal overdose, is concerning.

“If it’s not cut properly, people will die as a result – we’re talking about it being lethal in its granular form.”

He said the gang members face drug trafficking charges, firearms possession offences and are suspected in a number of robberies.

“These are people that are killing people and if you’re in their crosshairs they’re going to be killing you too.”

Police distributed a number of photos from one of the raids, conducted by a group of officers clad in body armour carrying submachine guns and assault rifles who marched into an apartment tower with one officer carrying a battering ram.

Saunders says officers will conduct a more detailed press conference Friday with names of the accused and seized articles on display.