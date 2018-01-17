

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Investigators say they are not searching for any suspects after an elderly couple was found dead in their Oakville home on Wednesday morning.

Halton Regional Police Homicide Det. Alistair Watt told CP24 that officers first arrived at the house, located in the area of Summerhill Crescent and Bayshire Drive, shortly before 5 a.m. for a "weapons related call."

When police went inside, Watt said a man and a woman, who police have now identified as Prem and Jan Singh, were found dead.

A weapon was later located inside the house, investigators confirmed.

Speaking to CP24 on Wednesday, neighbour Ralph Geronimo said the two were in their 70s and lived in the community for about 25 years.

“We’ve got a tight knit neighbourhood. (They) are great people. They have one daughter (who) just got married this summer,” he said.

“It makes no sense at all.”

He said the couple had recently returned from a trip to India and that they were looking forward to doing more travelling.

“We’ve been neighbours fovever and they are friends," Geronimo added.

“I mean zero indication (that) something was wrong.”

Geronimo said he was first alerted to the incident when his wife noticed police cars outside their house early this morning.

“They had their lights kind of shining into our house,” he said.

“We didn’t know what was going and then we got a phone call (from police) to go to the basement and stay in the basement until things were given the clear.”

Police remain on scene as they continue to investigate.