

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man is in custody after a stabbing in Scarborough on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred on Greencrest Circuit, near Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue, at around 7 p.m.

Police previously said a female was taken to a trauma centre with stab wound in serious, possibly life-threatening condition.

On Thursday morning, police confirmed that the victim’s condition has improved and she is expected to survive.

An elderly man is in custody in connection with the incident, police added. He is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Investigators also say that the victim and suspect know one another.