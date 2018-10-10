

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man in his 70s is in life-threatening condition in hospital after he was involved in a crash with another vehicle while riding his scooter in Little Italy on Wednesday morning.

Toronto paramedics say they were called to the corner of College Street and Ossington Avenue at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a pedestrian struck.

They arrived to find a man riding a mobility scooter suffering from serious injuries. Police called his injuries life-threatening.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre for treatment. Police said the motorist involved remained at the scene.

The intersection was closed to allow for an investigation.

The 63 Ossington bus diverted via Dewson Street, Dovercourt Road and Dundas Street West to avoid the closure.