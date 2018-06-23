

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





An elderly man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in Toronto’s Midtown area on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to 428 Eglinton Avenue West, near Castle Knock Road, at 12:59 p.m.

Police said they arrived to find an unconscious male who was not breathing. Initial reports suggested the male was pinned beneath a vehicle.

Paramedics said they rushed him to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

Viewers told CP24 a stretch of Eglinton Avenue West was closed in both directions for a time to allow for cleanup and an investigation.