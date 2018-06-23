Elderly male pedestrian critically injured after being struck by car in Midtown
Emergency crews secured a stretch of Eglinton Avenue West and Castle Knock Road after an elderly man was struck by a vehicle. (Twitter/@StephanieMacas)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Saturday, June 23, 2018 3:16PM EDT
An elderly man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in Toronto’s Midtown area on Saturday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to 428 Eglinton Avenue West, near Castle Knock Road, at 12:59 p.m.
Police said they arrived to find an unconscious male who was not breathing. Initial reports suggested the male was pinned beneath a vehicle.
Paramedics said they rushed him to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.
Viewers told CP24 a stretch of Eglinton Avenue West was closed in both directions for a time to allow for cleanup and an investigation.