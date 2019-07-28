

Chris Fox , CP24.com





An elderly male pedestrian was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke’s Humber Summit neighbourhood late Sunday morning, police say.

The collision happened near Islington Avenue and Millwick Drive just before noon.

Police say that the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with their investigation.

The intersection of Islington Avenue and Millwick Drive is currently close while police conduct a full reconstruction of the accident.