Elderly male pedestrian struck by vehicle in Brampton
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, November 30, 2018 7:38AM EST
An elderly male pedestrian was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Brampton on Friday morning.
The collision happened near Polonia and Steeles avenues at around 6:05 a.m.
Police say that the driver involved in the crash remained on scene.
Traffic delays were reported following the accident, though all but one lane was reopened by 7 a.m.
Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.