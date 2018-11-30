

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An elderly male pedestrian was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Brampton on Friday morning.

The collision happened near Polonia and Steeles avenues at around 6:05 a.m.

Police say that the driver involved in the crash remained on scene.

Traffic delays were reported following the accident, though all but one lane was reopened by 7 a.m.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.