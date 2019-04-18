

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera images of a male wanted for repeated break and enters inside Yorkville-area seniors residences this month, including one instance where he allegedly knocked an elderly man to the ground who confronted him.

On April 6 at 5:48 p.m., Toronto police say a man entered a seniors’ home in the area of Yonge Street and Davenport Road.

Investigators say the suspect checked doorknobs of “nearly all the units” on one floor until he found one that was not locked.

He then stole a quantity of money and some credit cards before exiting the building at about 5:57 p.m.

On April 13 at 11:13 a.m., police allege the same suspect entered another seniors’ residence at Avenue and Davenport roads.

He again checked doorknobs until he found an unlocked one, and then allegedly took money and other items when he was confronted by theresident, an elderly man.

The suspect told the resident he was a member of building security, but the resident did not believe him and an argument ensued.

The argument turned physical and the suspect allegedly pushed the elderly man off his walker onto the ground and took his cell phone.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call police at 416-808-5300.