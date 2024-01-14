An elderly man has been taken to hospital following an assault that happened early this morning at a shelter in northwest Toronto.

Toronto police were called to the Islington Avenue and Monogram Place area around 2:40 a.m. for assault with a weapon.

Police said there was an alteration between two people, adding the victim suffered "superficial wounds" to the neck.

Officers add they have taken one person into custody, but did not provide any further details.