

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The husband of an elderly woman found dead inside an Etobicoke home on Wednesday night has been charged with second-degree murder, Toronto police say.

At around 9:30 p.m., police were called to a home in the area of Farley Crescent and Callowhill Drive for a medical call.

When officers and paramedics arrived on scene, a woman, later identified by police as 76-year-old Barbara Kovic, was found with obvious signs of trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police initially said her death was considered suspicious but on Thursday morning, police confirmed that the death has now been ruled a homicide.

Police say her husband, 81-year-old Ante Kovic, has been taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder in connection with his wife's death.

Police told CP24 on Thursday that they believe this was an isolated incident and that there are no outstanding suspects.

This is the city’s first homicide of 2018.