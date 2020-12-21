Three people have been taken to hospital, one of them an elderly man with life-threatening injuries, following a stabbing in a residential area in North York.

Toronto police and paramedics were called to the area of Nymark Avenue and Goodview Road, near Leslie Street and Sheppard Avenue East, for reports of a stabbing shortly before 9 p.m.

A man in his 80s was subsequently transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, while a woman and another man were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

The second man is the suspect in the incident, police said.

Police said a knife was recovered at the scene and that there are no outstanding suspects.