

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An elderly man was critically injured after he was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in North York.

The incident occurred in the area of Sheppard Avenue and Dufferin Street.

Paramedics say the victim was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Police have not released a description of the vehicle that left the scene.

The area was closed to traffic this morning for the investigation but has since reopened.