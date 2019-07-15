Elderly man dead after drowning in Burlington pool
A Halton police vehicle is pictured in this file image.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Monday, July 15, 2019 9:35AM EDT
An elderly man is dead after drowning in a pool at an apartment in Burlington on Monday morning, Halton police say.
Officers were dispatched to the building on Lakeshore Road near Appleby Line for a reported drowning. They say that the male victim was pronounced dead on scene after being removed from the pool.
An investigation is ongoing, though police say that they do not consider the circumstances to be suspicious.