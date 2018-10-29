Elderly man dead after North York apartment fire
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, October 29, 2018 5:33AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 29, 2018 5:57AM EDT
An 84-year-old man has been pronounced dead after being pulled from a fire on the 10th floor of an apartment in North York.
The fire broke out at a Toronto Community Housing building on Yonge Street, south of Finch Avenue shortly after 2 a.m.
Firefighters found the man without vital signs. CPR was performed at the scene and the man was rushed to hospital in critical condition.
Toronto police confirmed a short time later that the man had been pronounced dead.
Toronto Fire said the fire appears to have started in the bedroom. A smoke detector was found melted on the floor of the unit with its battery removed.
An investigator from the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office will be attending the scene to investigate.