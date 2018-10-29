

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





An 84-year-old man has been pronounced dead after being pulled from a fire on the 10th floor of an apartment in North York.

The fire broke out at a Toronto Community Housing building on Yonge Street, south of Finch Avenue shortly after 2 a.m.

Firefighters found the man without vital signs. CPR was performed at the scene and the man was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Toronto police confirmed a short time later that the man had been pronounced dead.

Toronto Fire said the fire appears to have started in the bedroom. A smoke detector was found melted on the floor of the unit with its battery removed.

An investigator from the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office will be attending the scene to investigate.