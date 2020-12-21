An elderly man is dead and two other people have injuries following a stabbing at a home in North York on Monday night.

Toronto police and paramedics were called to the residential area of Nymark Avenue and Goodview Road, near Leslie Street and Sheppard Avenue East, for reports of a stabbing shortly before 9 p.m.

A man in his 70s was subsequently transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, while a woman and another man were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

The elderly man died from his injuries in hospital, police said.

Police said the other man involved in the incident is a suspect.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Police said a knife was recovered at the scene and that there are no outstanding suspects.