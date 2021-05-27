An 89-year-old man has died after he was pinned between two vehicles moments after walking out of a downtown hospital on Wednesday.

The senior was walking out of the Murray Street entrance of the Princess Margaret Cancer centre, located near University Avenue and College Street, at around 2:30 p.m. when he was struck.

According to police, the man stepped between two stopped cars that were in the patient pick-up and drop-off driveway of the centre and as he did so, a 2012 Chevrolet Cruz being driven by a 65-year-old man moved forward.

The man was pinned between the Cruz and and a stationary 2017 Toyota Sienna minivan.

He was taken to hospital, but died of his injuries.

Police have not announced any charges in connection with the fatal incident.

Traffic Services is investigating.