Toronto paramedics say a pedestrian has died after he was struck by a car in Scarborough, Ont.

The incident happened at around 11:33 a.m. in the area of Midland and Broadbent avenues, Toronto police say.

Paramedics reported that they assessed an elderly man at the scene, and that he was eventually pronounced dead.

Police say the vehicle involved in the crash remained at the scene, but the driver fled on foot. The driver was later located nearby by officers.