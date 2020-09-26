An elderly man is dead following a house collapse in Barrie Saturday afternoon, police say.

At around 1 p.m., Barrie police responded to reports of a house collapse on Yonge Street, near Little Avenue.

Paramedics said a man in his 70s or 80s was pulled from the house.

The man has since been pronounced dead, police said.

The cause of the house collapse is unknown.

The forensic identification unit along with detectives from the criminal investigation division are assisting with the investigation.

Yonge Street is closed between Little Avenue and Big Bay Point Road as police investigate.