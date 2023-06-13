Elderly man in hospital following Brampton incident
A Peel Regional Police badge is seen here in this undated photo.
Published Tuesday, June 13, 2023 6:00PM EDT
An elderly man has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after some sort of incident outside a Brampton home.
It happened near the intersection of Chinguacousy Road and Sandalwood Parkway on Tuesday afternoon.
CP24 camera footage showed the scene of the incident, which appeared to be a backyard.
Police said the Ministry of Labour has been notified. The man has been taken to local hospital. There has been no further update on his condition.