Elderly man in life-threatening condition after a hit-and-run
Lexy Benedict, CP24.com
Published Saturday, November 23, 2019 7:28AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, November 23, 2019 7:41AM EST
A man in his 80’s is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in a hit and run last night.
First responders were called to St. Clair Avenue West and Humewod Drive, near Christie at around 11:30 p.m.
The man was unconscious and suffering from serious injuries, according to paramedics.
Roads were closed last night while police investigated, but they have since been reopened.
Police are looking for a driver in a dark blue SUV, who fled the scene after the collision.
Currently police will be looking for surveillance footage and canvassing the scene for witnesses.