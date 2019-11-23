

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





A man in his 80’s is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in a hit and run last night.

First responders were called to St. Clair Avenue West and Humewod Drive, near Christie at around 11:30 p.m.

The man was unconscious and suffering from serious injuries, according to paramedics.

Roads were closed last night while police investigated, but they have since been reopened.

Police are looking for a driver in a dark blue SUV, who fled the scene after the collision.

Currently police will be looking for surveillance footage and canvassing the scene for witnesses.