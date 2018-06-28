

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An elderly man on a motorized scooter was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle near Highway 401 in North York on Wednesday morning, Toronto paramedics say.

The man was struck shortly before 10:30 a.m. on the southbound Bayview Avenue ramp to Highway 401.

Paramedics told CP24 that the victim was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

It is not clear what precipitated the collision but the vehicle involved remained at the scene.

Police have not said if any charges are forthcoming.

The ramp is currently closed for the police investigation.