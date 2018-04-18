

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An elderly man has been rushed to hospital without vital signs after he was pulled from a fire in the city’s east end.

The two-alarm fire broke out at a highrise apartment building on Strathmore Boulevard, near Danforth and Greenwood avenues, at around 3:30 a.m.

The fire started in a unit on the 13th floor of the building, Toronto Fire Capt. Michael Westwood told CP24.

When firefighters arrived, smoke had migrated into the hallway near the unit of origin.

One person rescued from the building was brought down to the lobby, where CPR was conducted, Westwood said.

According to paramedics, a man in his 70s was without vital signs when he was taken to hospital for treatment.

He is currently in life-threatening condition.

The building was not evacuated but occupants have been asked to shelter in place.

The fire has been knocked down and the 13th floor has been ventilated.

A fire investigator will be on scene today looking into the cause and origin of the blaze.

Westwood said it is not yet clear if the fire is suspicious in nature or if the Office of the Fire Marshal will be notified.