

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An elderly man was critically injured after he was reportedly struck by a vehicle in North York this morning.

The incident occurred in the area of Sheppard Avenue and Dufferin Street.

Paramedics say the victim was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Police would not confirm if the vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene or if any charges are pending.

The area was closed to traffic this morning for the investigation but has since reopened.