An elderly man has been seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision in Mississauga.

The crash happened Friday around 4:45 p.m. in the Erindale area, near Dundas Street West and The Credit Woodlands, which is just east of Mississauga Road.

Peel police said a male passenger was one of two people extricated from one of the vehicles that had been t-boned. The man was taken a trauma centre.

Drivers were advised to use alternate routes as police investigated.