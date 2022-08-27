Elderly man seriously hurt in two-vehicle collision in Mississauga
Published Saturday, August 27, 2022 7:30AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 27, 2022 7:33AM EDT
An elderly man has been seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision in Mississauga.
The crash happened Friday around 4:45 p.m. in the Erindale area, near Dundas Street West and The Credit Woodlands, which is just east of Mississauga Road.
Peel police said a male passenger was one of two people extricated from one of the vehicles that had been t-boned. The man was taken a trauma centre.
Drivers were advised to use alternate routes as police investigated.