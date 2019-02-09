

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man in his late 70s is in life-threatening condition after he was struck by a vehicle while walking in the parking lot of a commercial plaza in Mississauga on Saturday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police said the man was in a plaza in the area of Elmcreek Road and Dundas Street West when he was struck by a car.

Paramedics said the man was struck by a car travelling at high speed and was in life-threatening condition, pinned to a wall when they arrived.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

Police said the driver involved remained at the scene.