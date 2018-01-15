

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An elderly pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the Financial District earlier this month has died in hospital.

Investigators previously said that shortly before noon on Jan. 5, an 85-year-old man was attempting to cross Adelaide Street West, east of Sheppard Street, when he was struck by a 2008 GMC Safari van.

The 54-year-old driver of the van was attempting to make a left turn on to Adelaide Street when the victim was struck.

The elderly man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition but police confirmed Monday that he subsequently died in hospital. Investigators have not released the name of the victim.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.