Police say an elderly man struck by a vehicle in Scarborough last month has died in hospital.

The collision occurred on Nov. 25 shortly before 6 p.m. at Bellamy Road North and Cedar Brae Boulevard.

According to police, a 29-year-old man was driving a Buick westbound on Bellamy Road North when he struck an 80-year-old man crossing the road at the intersection.

The pedestrian was rushed to hospital for treatment but died four days later, police confirmed Monday.

Police are currently investigating the incident and are asking anyone with security or dash-camera video of the incident to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.

Investigators have not said if any charges are pending in connection with the crash.