An 80-year-old man has been rushed to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in North York, paramedics say.

It happened at the intersection of Finch Avenue and Bathurst Street at around 9:30 a.m.

Police say that the westbound lanes of Finch Avenue are currently closed at Bathurst Street to accommodate an investigation into the incident.

It is not clear when the roadway will remain open and police are warning drivers of “possible delays” in the area.