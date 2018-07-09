Elderly man who went missing from Harbord Village found safe
This undated photo shows a Toronto police cruiser.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, July 9, 2018 12:20PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 9, 2018 7:05PM EDT
An elderly man who had been missing since Sunday evening has been found safe.
The man went missing in the area of Brunswick Avenue and Harbord Street at around 6 p.m. Sunday evening.
Police said Monday that they were concerned for his safety.
At around 5:45 p.m. Monday, police said the man had been found safe.