A pedestrian in her 70s has been rushed to hospital following a collision in North York.

Police say the crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hidden Trail and Fisherville Road. The driver remained on scene.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, has been rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries via emergency run.

Police say there are significant delays in the area and ask drivers to consider an alternate route while investigators are on scene.