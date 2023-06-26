Elderly pedestrian rushed to hospital following North York collision
Published Monday, June 26, 2023 3:16PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 26, 2023 4:06PM EDT
A pedestrian in her 70s has been rushed to hospital following a collision in North York.
Police say the crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hidden Trail and Fisherville Road. The driver remained on scene.
The pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, has been rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries via emergency run.
Police say there are significant delays in the area and ask drivers to consider an alternate route while investigators are on scene.