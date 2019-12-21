

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An elderly resident has died after a fire at a North York nursing home on Friday evening.

The fire broke out near the lobby of Cummer Lodge, which is a city-run long term care facility near Cummer and Willowdale avenues.

Toronto Fire says that an elderly female was found with third-degree burns and was transported to hospital by paramedics.

In a statement released on Saturday morning, the city confirmed that the resident has died and offered its “deepest condolences to the family and friends” of the resident.

The city said that there was no damage to the facility as a result of the fire and no other injuries reported.

“The origin, cause and circumstances of the fire are under investigation by the Ontario Fire Marshal, the statement reads.